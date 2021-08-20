Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 10:17-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 11:20-11:41 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 2-2:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Thursday, 2:49-2:57 p.m. — Alarm activation, but no fire, in the unit block of North Kansas.
Thursday, 3:09-3:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 5:32-5:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Thursday, 6:30-6:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Jackson.
Thursday, 6:47-7:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:51-11:13 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 400 block of East Main.
Thursday, 10:57-11:20 p.m. — Overdose in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Friday, 12:48-1:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East English.
Friday, 1:05-1:16 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky.
Friday, 1:40-1:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak.
