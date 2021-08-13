Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 12:16-12:34 p.m. — Natural gas call in the 400 block of East South.
Wednesday, 1:14-1:27 p.m. — Natural gas call in the 400 block of Montclaire.
Wednesday, 4:08-4:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive.
Wednesday, 5:04-5:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Crawford.
Wednesday, 5:30-5:47 p.m. — Vehicle smoking in the 700 block of Jewel.
Wednesday, 5:38-6:03 p.m. — Vehicle v. pedestrian in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Wednesday, 8:02-8:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Wednesday, 8:17-8:23 p.m. — Good intent call in the 700 block of East South.
Wednesday, 8:18-8:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Nicklas.
Wednesday, 8:33-8:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 8:41-10:11 p.m. — Trailer fire in the 900 block of North Jackson.
Wednesday, 10:35-11:04 p.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Thursday, 12:01-12:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Thursday, 12:57-1:09 a.m. — Power outage and false alarm in the unit block of Walz Creek.
Thursday, 12:58-1:07 a.m. — Power outage and false alarm in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Thursday, 5:41-5:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Thursday, 6:03-6:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Thursday, 12:07-12:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Buchanan.
Thursday, 1:27-1:51 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Thursday, 1:31-1:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bayview Court.
Thursday, 4:24-4:37 p.m. — Powerline sparking in the unit block of West Raymond.
Thursday, 5:19-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the area of Seminary and Short.
Thursday, 11:21-11:36 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Friday, 1:26-1:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.