Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:02-11:16 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 2600 block of Cannon.
Wednesday, 12:08-12:34 a.m. — Medical call in the in the 600 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 12:25-12:40 p.m. — Lift assist in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 1:10-1:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of McKinley.
Wednesday, 12:49-1:42 p.m. — Brush fire in the 1200 block of West Voorhees.
Wednesday, 3:45-3:55 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lakeshore.
Wednesday, 5:23-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 7:29-7:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 8:09-9:56 p.m. — Extinguish smoldering debris from training fire in the 900 block of Hazel.
Wednesday, 8:28-8:33 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in hallway in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Wednesday, 8:48-8:58 p.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Wednesday, 11:42-11:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Thursday, 2:22-2:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Thursday, 7:13-7:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Thursday, 9:23-9:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Thursday, 10:45-11:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Thursday, 3:45-3:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Moore.
Thursday, 6:24-6:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Thursday, 8:08-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Giddings.
Friday, 12:38-1 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace.
Friday, 6:40-6:54 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 1100 block of Sheridan.
