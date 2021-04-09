Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, 11:02-11:16 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 2600 block of Cannon.

Wednesday, 12:08-12:34 a.m. — Medical call in the in the 600 block of Sherman.

Wednesday, 12:25-12:40 p.m. — Lift assist in the 1500 block of Valleyview.

Wednesday, 1:10-1:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of McKinley.

Wednesday, 12:49-1:42 p.m. — Brush fire in the 1200 block of West Voorhees.

Wednesday, 3:45-3:55 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lakeshore.

Wednesday, 5:23-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.

Wednesday, 7:29-7:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of East Main.

Wednesday, 8:09-9:56 p.m. — Extinguish smoldering debris from training fire in the 900 block of Hazel.

Wednesday, 8:28-8:33 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in hallway in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Wednesday, 8:48-8:58 p.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Wednesday, 11:42-11:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.

Thursday, 2:22-2:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.

Thursday, 7:13-7:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.

Thursday, 9:23-9:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Hazel.

Thursday, 10:45-11:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.

Thursday, 3:45-3:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Moore.

Thursday, 6:24-6:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Cleveland.

Thursday, 8:08-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Giddings.

Friday, 12:38-1 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace.

Friday, 6:40-6:54 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 1100 block of Sheridan.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you