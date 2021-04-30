Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:23 a.m. to 12:31 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1600 block of Cleveland.
Wednesday, 1:19-1:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Bryan.
Wednesday, 1:49-2:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Dodge.
Wednesday, 2:41-3:08 p.m. — Food on the stove in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 5:03-5:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Wednesday, 5:30-5:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden.
Wednesday, 6:57-7:19 p.m. — Food on the stove in the 900 block of East Seminary.
Wednesday, 10:42-10:58 p.m. — Smoke detector malfunction in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 11:47 p.m. to Thursday, 12:13 a.m. — Vehicle accident in the 700 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 4:56-5:10 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
