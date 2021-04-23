Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 11:41-11:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Thursday, 11:43-11:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Thursday, 2:29-2:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 3:15-3:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Thursday, 5:23-5:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of Syrcle Drive.
Thursday, 6:10-6:25 p.m. — Smell of natural gas in the 400 block of East South.
Thursday, 8:43-8:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Friday, 1:27-1:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
