Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 12:46-12:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone.
Wednesday, 1:42-1:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 2:48-3:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Wednesday, 3:21-3:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Wednesday, 11:04-11:16 p.m. — Alarm due to possible cannabis smoking in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Thursday, 5:01-5:17 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1200 block of Grant.
Thursday, 5:23-5:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Thursday, 10:37-10:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 1:14-1:41 p.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Thursday, 3:04-3:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Thursday, 6:31-6:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Williams.
Thursday, 6:45-7:01 p.m. — False alarm on I-74.
Thursday, 9:17-9:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday, 11:41-11:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant.
