Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:40-7:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
Wednesday, 8:09-8:18 a.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Wednesday, 9:18-9:27 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot.
Wednesday, 10:12-10:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Kingdom.
Wednesday, 10:41-10:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Hazel.
Wednesday, 12:17-12:38 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Commercial.
Wednesday, 1:20-1:32 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East North.
Wednesday, 1:21-1:45 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 300 block of Bradley Avenue.
Wednesday, 4:51-4:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Wednesday, 8:24-8:30 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Beard.
Wednesday, 10:12-10:35 p.m. — Investigate hot water heater in the 600 block of East South.
Thursday, 4:30-4:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford Avenue.
Thursday, 12:41-1:01 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Jefferson.
Thursday, 7:17-7:37 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Thursday, 8:34-10:14 p.m. — Traffic accident with power pole down at Bowman and Cleveland.
Thursday, 8:40-9:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Koehn.
Thursday, 9:22-9:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 10:06-10:22 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 900 block of Garfield Place.
Thursday, 10:50-11 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
