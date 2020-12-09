Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 7:20-7:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 8:31-8:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Freeman.
Monday, 9:10-9:19 a.m. — Smoke in the area of the 1600 block of West Williams.
Monday, 10:18-10:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Hazel.
Monday, 11:56 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Monday, 12:29-12:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Hazel.
Monday, 1:07-1:22 p.m. — Food on stove in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Monday, 3:30-3:52 p.m. — Illegal burn in the unit block of East Woodlawn.
Monday, 5:23-5:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday, 6:56-7:02 p.m. — Accident at Bowman and Main.
Monday, 10:49-11:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Tuesday, 12:50-1:08 a.m. — Illegal burn in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Tuesday, 4:15-4:36 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Tuesday, 5:07-5:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 9:48-9:51 a.m. — False alarm at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, 812 N. Logan.
Tuesday, 12:06-12:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rodgers.
Tuesday, 1:47-1:49 p.m. — False alarm in the 2200 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 2:04-2:19 p.m. — Sprinkler activation (no fire) in the 2200 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 5:34-6:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Logan.
Tuesday, 6:08-6:19 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood.
Wednesday, 12:21-12:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Wednesday, 12:46-12:57 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood.
Wednesday, 4:44-5:01 a.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 300 block of Concord Drive.
