Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:22-8:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell.
Tuesday, 9:38-9:58 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Tuesday, 1:20-1:48 p.m. — Private alarm from chemical leak at Southview Middle School, 133 E. 9th.
Tuesday, 11:17-11:39 p.m. — Power lines sparking at Chandler and English.
Wednesday, 3:43-5:34 a.m. — Structure fire in the 900 block of Lewis.
