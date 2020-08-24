Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:26-7:38 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 600 block of Plum.
Saturday, 8:26-8:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Court.
Saturday, 10:04-10:07 a.m. — False alarm in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Saturday, 11:32 a.m.-noon — False alarm in the 700 block of McReynolds Street.
Saturday, 3:27-3:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
Saturday, 4:47-8:09 p.m. — Structure fire at 1208 Koehn Drive.
Saturday, 6:04-6:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Saturday, 6:49-7:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Harmon.
Sunday, 12:28-12:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 4:58-5:15 a.m. — Single-vehicle accident at East Fairchild and North Vermilion streets.
Sunday, 5:33-5:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 8:56-9:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 11:52 a.m.-12:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 12:50-1:04 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 2:13-2:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, 2:16-2:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 2:27-2:55 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 4:59-5:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, 7:04-7:24 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 600 block of Fairlawn Avenue.
Sunday, 9:06-9:52 p.m. — False alarm in the 700 block of North Logan.
Sunday, 11:36 p.m.-2:42 a.m. — Garage destroyed at 14 Ohio; exterior damage to house next door. Cause under investigation.
Monday, 4-4:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
