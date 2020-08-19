Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 11:27-11:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Tuesday, 1:18-1:29 p.m. — Medical call at Kimball and South.
Tuesday, 1:41-1:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 4:18-4:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Cleveland.
Tuesday, 6:45-6:55 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Home.
Tuesday, 7:08-7:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, 11:44-11:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Wakely.
Tuesday, 11:48-11:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace.
