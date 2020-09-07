Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, Sept. 5, 1:56-2:04 p.m. — Medical call at 9 E. Harrison St.
Saturday, 2:51-3 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Saturday, 3:50-3:53 p.m. — Medical call at Voorhees and Gilbert streets.
Saturday, 5:03-5:17 p.m. — Medical call at 36 E. West Newell.
Saturday, 6:31-6:45 p.m. — Tree limb on fire in the 200 block of South State.
Saturday, 7:45-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Lakewood.
Saturday, 10:44-10:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7:18-7:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 9:19-9:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
Sunday, 11:31-11:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Minnesota.
Sunday, 5:59-6:10 p.m. — Illegal burning at 22 Cronkhite.
Sunday, 10:28-10:49 p.m. — Medical call at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
