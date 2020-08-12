Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:17-7:19 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident at Griffin and Knox.
Tuesday, 8:54-8:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of James Place.
Tuesday, 9:41-10:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Woodbury Street.
Tuesday, 9:39-10:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Wisconsin.
Tuesday, 9:47-9:54 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Ridgeview.
Tuesday, 10:07-10:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
Tuesday, 1:53-2:42 p.m. — Building fire at 426 Avenue F.
Tuesday, 3:19-3:30 p.m. — Alarm activated, no fire, at 1503 N. Vermilion.
Tuesday, 5:10-5:24 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 1100 block of Cleveland.
Tuesday, 5:28-5:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 6:07-6:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Tuesday, 7:50-9:11 p.m. — Smoke investigation at 4 E. Raymond.
Tuesday, 8:30-8:42 p.m. — Illegal burn investigated at 1313 N. Franklin.
Tuesday, 9:22-9:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Wednesday, 12:52-1:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Wednesday, 1:23-1:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
