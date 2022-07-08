Edward Finch was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on June 30 after a drug possession conviction in April.
On April 26, a Vermilion County Jury convicted Finch of one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony. The charge is punishable by probation or four to 15 years in the department of corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
During the course of the trial, evidence was presented that on June 30, 2021, Finch “got high on liquid methamphetamine to a point of incoherence and delusions,” according to State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy in a news release.
Evidence showed Finch drove around the country roads of Vermilion County and wound up in the driveway of a random resident, where he attempted to break into the home through the garage.
“Finch was with another person in his vehicle when confronted by the residence, and he spouted off nonsense about some type of bank injunction against the property owner,” the news release said.
The resident called police, and when deputies from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department arrived, they immediately recognized Finch as someone on parole. Finch had been released from prison one month prior for possession of methamphetamine.
Finch was in his vehicle at the time of his arrest and deputies discovered approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine on the armrest of Finch’s vehicle.
“We are thankful for the precise police work by the members of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group and all the efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community,” Lacy said.
