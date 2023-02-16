University of Illinois football player and Danville's own Julian Pearl, middle, talks to about 50-60 students who are a part of “It Takes a Village Mentorship” on Wednesday at Meade Park Elementary School in Danville. Other football players, Casey Washington of Texas, left, and Danville's Caleb Griffin, right, also spoke to the mentees about the importance of doing well in school, making smart decisions and being a good person to be successful in life. They encouraged the elementary and upper elementary students to work hard in school and keep believing in their dreams.
Illinois Fighting Illini Football Player Casey Washington talks to students from five different schools where the non-for-profit “It Takes a Village Mentorship” program partners with Danville School District 118 to provide mentoring for students. Danville's very own Julian Pearl and Caleb Griffin and also U of I football and basketball life coach Jason Epperson also spoke to the students at Meade Park Elementary School in Danville Wednesday morning to encourage them to do good in school and show up and work hard.
Washington shakes a student's hand.
Caleb Griffin talks to the students. The students also asked them questions, such as how old are they, how tall are they, what was their favorite thing to do in school (recess Washington and Pearl responded, while Griffin said math), when did they first start playing football and who is their favorite football team. Griffin's answer regarding his favorite NFL team: whichever one hires him next year.
The students take photos with the football players.
