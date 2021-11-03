DANVILLE — Danville Police and Danville District 118 school officials are investigating a fight that occurred Wednesday afternoon involving several students at North Ridge Middle School in Danville.
In a message from Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis to the District 118 Board of Education: “There was a fight at North Ridge involving a number of students. In an effort to gain control over the situation quickly we did call for the Danville Police Department to assist. Here is a copy of the information that was sent to parents via a phone blast immediately following the incident.”
The phone message: “Parents and Guardians of North Ridge Students, Today (Wednesday, Nov. 3) at approximately 1:15 p.m. there was an incident that involved several of our students. Our administrators and school resource officer were able to intervene on the situation and separate uninvolved students. Due to the number of students involved and their unwillingness to cooperate, the Danville Police Department was called to assist with the situation. The parents of all students involved in the incident were contacted and the students were removed from our school. Due to the actions of our staff and the police department no one was injured in the incident. Our investigation into this situation is ongoing. If your child has any information that may assist our investigation or if you have questions, please do not hesitate contacting the school at 217-444-3400.”
