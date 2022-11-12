DANVILLE — Silver bells will be ringing throughout the David S. Palmer Arena for the next few days, as the 25th annual Festival of Trees opens its doors at 11 a.m. today.
From early morning on Nov. 6 until just before the gala Friday night, event organizers and volunteers have been transforming the building into the winter wonderland that area residents look forward to each year.
Event organizer Jim Anderson said the annual event is not only a way to bring positive impact to the community through grants funded by proceeds from the festival, but it’s also a way to help get people in the holiday spirit, even though the festival is in November.
He said there’s a reason behind scheduling the event for the middle of November each year.
“A lot of it had to do with the fact that people’s calendars, although they are busy in November, are extremely busy in December, and so I think that was probably the driver behind it … and the same thing with respect to Thanksgiving,” Anderson said. “There’s an awful lot of folks that travel outside the community during Thanksgiving to go see family and friends outside, so we thought we would catch them before they hit the highway.”
There are still volunteer opportunities available for this year’s festival. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at www.festivaloftreesdanville.com/volunteer. Most shifts are in three-hour increments, but people can donate more of their time if they choose.
“We have an awful lot of folks who come to the festival as volunteers because of the feeling that it gives them to watch the festival come up out of the ice,” Anderson said. “It’s amazing to watch.”
Admission to the event is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-12 and free admission for children under three years old. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at festivaloftreesdanville.com or by calling 217-431-2424 or 800-514-3849.
“We’ve always tried to keep the festival family centric and affordable, and particularly in these times, we think that that’s a priority for us ... to make certain that it’s a high quality event, but is also family affordable,” Anderson said.
Since 1997, the festival has raised more than $4 million for local youth programs, as well as for special health care initiatives for the medical center.
Prior to the festival in 2021, operations were transferred from OSF HealthCare to Balloons Over Vermilion, a not-for-profit organization responsible for bringing a hot air balloon festival back to Vermilion County each summer since 2016.
Now, the net proceeds from the Festival of Trees are combined with the net proceeds from Balloons Over Vermilion and then donated to the community through Community Impact Grants.
As part of the transfer agreement, a portion of the proceeds will be granted to OSF each year through 2025. Last year, OSF received a $65,000 grant, which was used toward the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center. This year’s portion of the proceeds granted to OSF will be used for the “greatest need” in facility and equipment improvements, according to the Festival of Trees website.
In 2021, $150,000 was awarded in grants to 16 different agencies in the county: Rossville-Alvin Elementary School, Winterview Youth League, Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center and Fair Hope Children’s Ministry each received $2,500; Danville Symphony Orchestra and Vermilion County Museum each received $3,000; Danville Area Community College Athletic Department, Danville AMBUCS, Feed the Children Backpack Program and Trinity Lutheran School each received $5,000; Gateway Family Services of Illinois and The Dwelling Place each received $7,500; Mustard Seed Christian Day Care and Danville Area Soccer Association each received $10,000; Fischer Theatre received $14,000; and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center received $65,000.
Saturday, Nov. 12:
Open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
The festival opens with the Parade of Trees and Wreaths on full display, raffle items ready for bids and tickets, children’s area open for holiday crafting, entertainment on the stage and Santa in house awaiting visits.
Children’s craft area: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
Open 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Family Day – children receive free admission with a paid adult admission.
Pickle Day – find the pickles hidden in the trees for a chance to win a prize.
Children’s craft area: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14:
Open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Veterans receive free admission
Children’s craft area: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15:
Open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Senior Day – Citizens ages 60 and older receive free admission.
Bidding for trees in silent auction will end at 8 p.m. Winners will be notified.
Children’s craft area: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16:
Open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Raffle ticket purchases end at 12 p.m. Winners will be notified.
