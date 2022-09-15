DANVILLE — The Vermilion River Fall Festival returns for its 47th year at Ellsworth Park in Danville this weekend.
Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer said the annual event is three days again from Friday through Sunday.
Last year, it was only a two-day event.
It also will include live music again.
“So, I am excited about that,” Greer said.
They have more than 60 vendors attending and several concessions and food trucks.
“It should be a really lovely weekend,” Greer added.
There will be tons of fun for everyone at the festival.
All three days will offer activities for the whole family. Enjoy shopping from dozens of vendors featuring crafts, fall décor, foods, produce and unique products. Have a good time with friends and family by visiting the food trucks, inflatable bounce houses, and children’s activities and games – all in a beautiful setting.
Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Grab your festival wear and come out to enjoy the music, craft vendors and food. Bring the family to enjoy the many activities.
Friday only: Live music and Beer Tent. Band lineup: 5 p.m. – JET; 6 p.m. – In Bloom; 7 p.m. – Dalton Halls; 8 p.m. – The Ktels.
Saturday only: pony rides, farmer’s market, and Illiana Antique Car Show (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.).
Sunday only: Morning yoga.
Ongoing daily activities start at 5 p.m. Friday evening and run the rest of the weekend: Brooks Farms; more than 60 craft vendors; food trucks and baked goods; carnival games; face painting; bounce houses; balloon animals; and photo booth by Burt Co.
Sponsors: Amanda Galloway with Country Financial, Meijer and Robinson Chiropractic.
The city of Danville Parks and Recreation Division and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful also are sponsoring a volunteer river and park cleanup at Ellsworth Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday during the annual Vermilion River Fall Festival.
Individuals and groups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Volunteers should check in at the Pride Grows trailer located just west of the footbridge.
Pickers and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools if they wish. Appropriate footwear is recommended.
For more information, contact Danville Parks Division at 217-431-2273 or KVCB at 217-304-7541.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.