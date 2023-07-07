The city of Danville announced an extended complete roadway closure for thru traffic on the entire section of Ferndale Avenue from Liberty Lane to Poland Road starting Tuesday, July 11.
Only local traffic within this area will be allowed to access this section of roadway. A contractor will be performing base cement stabilization in preparation for new roadway hot-mix asphalt surface course pavement.
The base cement stabilization has been re-scheduled to start Tuesday morning and will be completed on Wednesday, July 13 at 8 p.m.
Signage will be in place in advance of the roadway closure and motorists should choose alternate routes.
