The City of Danville announced a complete roadway closure for thru traffic on the entire section of Ferndale Avenue from Liberty Lane to Poland Road on Thursday.
A contractor needs the closure to perform base cement stabilization in preparation for new roadway hot-mix asphalt surface course pavement.
The base cement stabilization is scheduled to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday. Signage will be in place in advance of the roadway closure and motorist should choose alternate routes.
