DANVILLE — Spring 2023 is going to be a bustling time for Danville and Vermilion County.
There’s the casino and Carle’s new facility set to open.
Now the opening of the FedEx Ground building has been pushed back to the spring.
In an updated statement from the company, “FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new, 217,000 square-foot distribution center located on Borgen Drive in Danville that is expected to be operational in the spring of 2023. The new facility will employ a mix of full- and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
FedEx originally announced the new Danville distribution center would begin operations this month.
Recruitment has been underway for jobs at the new facility, according to FedEx officials. Anyone interested can visit fedexgroundjobs.com and search “Danville” to find information on available positions.
It was expected to have 150 to 180 full-time jobs and a couple hundred part-time and seasonal jobs, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. when talking about the project last year.
Construction started last year on the building in the Southgate Industrial Park near Fiberteq and Sygma.
FedEx officials said they continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of its network to meet growing demand for its services.
Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley said last year, “We are pleased a global leader like FedEx sees the value in our community and chose to invest here. The economic impact to our region is unlimited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.