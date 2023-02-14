DANVILLE — FedEx Ground quietly opened its new distribution center in Danville on Feb. 3.
There are no plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at this time, according to FedEx officials.
In a statement from the company, “The new 217,000 square-foot distribution center on Borgen Drive in Danville began operations on Feb. 3. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
“The station opened with approximately 50 employees, and we will add to the workforce as necessary to meet customer demand for our services. The company also contracts for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. For information on available positions at the Danville facility or other nearby FedEx Ground locations, visit fedexgroundjobs.com.”
FedEx officials declined requests from the Commercial-News for photos inside the new facility and an interview with the local manager.
FedEx officials announced in December 2021 that it was building a new distribution center at 3620 Borgan Drive in the Southgate Industrial Park near Fiberteq and Sygma.
At that time, officials expected the distribution center to be operational in the fall of 2022. That date then was pushed back to around spring of 2023.
The company had previously stated it continues “to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services.”
The new facility was to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members.
It was expected to have more than 150 jobs, also based on seasonal needs, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. when first talking about the project.
Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley previously said, “We are pleased a global leader like FedEx sees the value in our community and chose to invest here. The economic impact to our region is unlimited.”
Video of operations inside a FedEx Ground distribution center, provided by the company, can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/435893670.
