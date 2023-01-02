DANVILLE – Danville Fire Department is investigating a fire that left one person dead Friday night.
Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters removed one dog from the fire and turned it over to Vermilion County Animal Control. He said a second dog remains unaccounted for.
Marcott estimated the property damage at $30,000 for the building and $10,000 for the contents.
Firefighters were called out to the 800 Block of North Vermilion Street just before 6 p.m. on Friday for a report of heavy black smoke coming from the building.
Using an attack line, firefighters forced entry through the front door at 805 N. Vermilion St. and began fighting the fire. Marcott said they were hampered by the large amount of black smoke and the large amount of inventory inside the building.
The fire had extended into the roof area and interior firefighters were called out of building until the ladder truck could get the fire in the roof area under control. Firefighters then re-entered the structure to resume their search and continue to extinguish the fire.
While conducting their search, firefighters located the victim in the building, who was declared dead at the scene.
Fire crews remained on scene until 10:42 p.m.
The Office of Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office were called in to assist with the investigation.
The victim’s name has not been released yet.
Marcott said the cause of fire has yet to be determined.
