DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Friday night fire at 805 N. Vermilion Street in Danville, as 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville.
Baker was found inside the structure, and an autopsy was performed. His family was notified. Results are pending and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The Danville Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Baker, known as “Cowboy,” had moved his bicycle shop there.
Baker was retired from General Motors. He also was known for writing poetry and historical fiction. The lives of African American cowboys particularly fascinated him.
Baker wrote three Western books about The Tall Cotton Gang, a fictitious group of African American cowboys, titled “The Tall Cotton Gang Trilogy.” The self-published novels are available through online booksellers.
Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters removed one dog from the fire and turned it over to Vermilion County Animal Control. He said a second dog remains unaccounted for.
Marcott estimated the property damage at $30,000 for the building and $10,000 for the contents.
Firefighters were called out to the 800 Block of North Vermilion Street just before 6 p.m. on Friday for a report of heavy black smoke coming from the building.
Using an attack line, firefighters forced entry through the front door at 805 N. Vermilion St. and began fighting the fire. Marcott said they were hampered by the large amount of black smoke and the large amount of inventory inside the building.
The fire had extended into the roof area and interior firefighters were called out of building until the ladder truck could get the fire in the roof area under control. Firefighters then re-entered the structure to resume their search and continue to extinguish the fire.
While conducting their search, firefighters located the victim in the building, who was declared dead at the scene.
Fire crews remained on scene until 10:42 p.m.
Marcott said the cause of fire has yet to be determined.
