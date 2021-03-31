OAKWOOD — The Oakwood Public Library will be hosting the Oakwood Farmers Market this summer. The farmers’ market will be every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. June 16 through October 6. The location of the market will be near the rail trail and the new village building off of South Scott Street in Oakwood.
We are inviting anyone that has homemade or homegrown items they would like to sell. Our motto is “make it, bake it, or grow it!”
The Oakwood Public Library will be hosting a meeting for all vendors interested in participating at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at the Oakwood Public Library. During the meeting the vendors will learn about the registration process and if anyone needs a Cottage Food License for selling home baked goods. During that time, the vendors will be able to sign up for the market to sell, and sign up for the Community Food Service Sanitation Class needed to be able to sell homemade food items.
The cost to be a vendor will be as follows:
• $10 registration fee for all vendors
• $5 a week or a punch card for $20 for any four weeks
• $75 for the entire season (17 weeks)
• There will be an extra $5 a week charge for anyone that needs electricity.
The Community Food Service Sanitation Classes will be held on the following days:
1. Friday, April 16 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2. Wednesday, April 28 1-6 p.m. and Thursday, April 29 1-6 p.m.
3. Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For anyone needing the class they will only need to select one of the date choices. The class is an eight hour course that will also provide the test to be certified.
The cost for the class is $80 for those that preregister to sell at the Oakwood Farmers’ Market for at least four weeks. If you do not preregister for the farmers’ market the cost is $120.
We must have at least six people sign up per class. If we do not get a minimum of six people the class will be canceled.
For more information please feel free to contact Tammi Helka at the Oakwood Public Library at (217) 354-4777 or you can email at 61858market@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.