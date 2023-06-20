DANVILLE — The Danville Farmers’ Market has returned to downtown Danville on Thursday mornings.
The Danville Farmers’ Market at Carle at the Riverfront, 516 W. Madison St., started last week and will continue to Sept 14.
It will be open 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every Thursday in the east parking lot, behind the Vermilion County Museum.
“We will be a smaller version but still have a great variety and hope to serve the downtown area residents, Carle and Christie employees and patients and some of our Saturday regulars too. We hope to meet a need in this area of town,” according to market manager and vendor Susan Franklin.
She encouraged the public to come out, and said there’s plenty of parking and it’s a great way to start your day.
The Danville Farmers’ Market also is 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Crossroads Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St. It continues through mid-October.
Franklin said Carle officials approached them about having markets downtown at Carle at the Riverfront.
“We decided it would be good to be downtown again,” she said.
The market can see upwards of 25-35 vendors on Saturdays.
They had seven vendors at Carle at the Riverfront on Thursday.
“It should grow a little bit when we get more produce in, I think. Probably anywhere from 6 to 10 would be my estimate,” Franklin said.
Vendors on Thursday had fudge; fresh produce such as onions, gooseberries, garlic, raspberries; breads; lemon and magic cookie bars; lemonade; snack mixes; homemade crocheted and knitted items; Scentsy items; homemade jewelry and keychains; T-shirts and other items.
“We have a wide variety,” Franklin said. “There’s something to fit everybody’s needs.”
Vendor Courtney Glines has been crocheting for about 10 years and selling items, made by herself and her sisters, at the market for three years. She thinks it’s great that the market has returned downtown again.
Other vendors include Debbie Wernigk of Oakwood selling Scentsy items and with Gammy’s Creations which includes bracelets, keychains and knitted animals; Darrell and Christina Tracy with produce; Sandy Bailey’s homemade bread; and Amanda Grupe with Nanny’s Fudge & More.
Customer Ivora Lucas of Danville bought some praline crisp cookies from Franklin.
Lucas said she fell in love with Franklin’s lemonade too.
She regularly goes to the Saturday markets and heard about the new Thursday markets.
“It’s just great,” she said about the markets.
The market accepts Link cards, and there is a Link match program. People can get tokens at the Crossroads market, and the tokens also are accepted at Carle at the Riverfront markets.
There is a double match, where if someone spends $20 on Link, they get $40 worth of free fruits and vegetables.
“It’s a good deal for some of our people. I was hoping especially with the downtown community, that we could begin to help out a little bit,” Franklin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.