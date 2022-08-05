It’s been a year of wild prices in agriculture – both on the grain markets side as well as input prices. As farmers look toward harvest, Vermilion County Farm Bureau is holding a program to provide them with timely information on commodity and input prices along with elevator facility plans for this fall.
The Market Outlook Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Auditorium, 1905 U.S. 150, west of Danville.
With the latest USDA crop report issued the previous Friday, Curt Kimmel with Bates Commodities will provide a commodity market outlook. He’ll give his analysis of the crop report production and stocks numbers and look at what price trends could be through harvest and beyond.
Local elevator personnel will also be discussing their facility marketing options and plans for the fall. Greg Russell, with Stewart Grain in Bismarck, and Lane Avenatti with Premier Cooperative, will discuss plans for their facilities during the harvest season.
On the inputs side, Helena’s Samantha Harper will review current pricing for fertilizer and anhydrous ammonia and what is currently anticipated for the fall season regarding availability and price changes.
The program is open to all Farm Bureau members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.