VERMILION COUNTY — Those looking for fresh peaches can contact Vermilion County Farm Bureau, as they are again taking orders for fresh Southern Illinois peaches this year.
Orders are for a half-bushel (25 pounds) box of freshly picked peaches.
Cost for the peaches is $35 per box for Vermilion County Farm Bureau ‘M’ or A+ members, $37 for A members or $44 for non-members.
The Farm Bureau is getting the peaches from Flamm Orchards in Cobden, IL – a sixth-generation farm. This program connects members with the grower of the fresh peaches.
The peaches will be a free-stone peach, and will be available for pickup at the Vermilion County Farm Bureau office in early- to mid-August. Those ordering peaches will be notified of the exact pickup date.
Orders and payment are due Friday, July 29, and should be mailed to Vermilion County Farm Bureau, 1905-C U.S. Route 150, Danville, IL 61832. You can also download an order form from their website – www.vcfb.info.
For more information, contact the office at (217) 442-8713.
