Vermilion County Farm Bureau announced its annual award winners presented at its 104th Annual Meeting last month.
William “Bill” Acton, of Alvin, was presented the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award for 2022. Acton has been a Vermilion County Farm Bureau member since 1953. He was South Ross Township representative on the FB board from 1987 to 1992, including three years as Treasurer. His interest in local government (many years of service in his township) led him to be a long-time leader on Farm Bureau’s Legislative and Local Affairs Committees, involved with many activities and letter-writing campaigns. He has been a great connection between rural and urban interests, whether through media interviews or interactions with community leaders.
The Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award winner is Cindy Hunter, of Mary Miller Junior High in Georgetown. Hunter is the sixth generation to live on her family’s farm. She began teaching five years ago, once her youngest (twins) entered kindergarten. For the last three years, she has taught first grade at Pine Crest Elementary in Georgetown. Her lessons always featured Ag in the Classroom (AITC) in her curriculum – including incubating chicks and hatching ladybugs. Now teach-ing sixth grade social studies and science at Mary Miller Junior High, she is already planning to bring AITC to the middle school ¬¬level this coming spring.
And the Spokesperson of the Year Award was given to Steve Fourez, of Fairmount. Fourez embraces the opportunity to speak out for agriculture. A past Vermilion County Farm Bureau president, he rep-resented our county’s farmers in local media and with elected officials. As an Illinois Farm Bureau di-rector, he took agriculture’s message across the state. He’s just completed his second eight-year term on the Vermilion County Board, sharing agriculture’s concerns on county policy. He now serves on the IL Corn Marketing Board, where he represents local farmers’ interests promoting corn products.
One new director was elected to the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Board during the meeting. Mi-chael Severs, of Collison, was elected to the board. He replaces Steve Huls, who reached his tenure of service on the board.
