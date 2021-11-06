DANVILLE — Vermilion County Farm Bureau is once again taking orders for their Holiday Food Sales. The items available include two local farm products. Both Farm Bureau members and non-members can order.
Featured on the food orders are boneless hams from Leiding’s Meats – a maple-cured, smoked Bavarian-style ham that averages 5½ lbs. These hams from our local award-winning meat supplier are perfect for your holiday parties or family Christmas dinner.
Another local product is T. Bee’s Honey. This honey comes for the honey bee hives on the Toby Brown farm, growers of Lingley Brothers Sweetcorn. This honey is considered “raw,” meaning that it hasn’t been heated or processed. There are pint and half-pint jars available.
A variety of nuts and candies are on the order forms, including pecans, mixed nuts, cashews, chocolate covered almonds or cashews, praline pecans and dried apricots.
Items will be available for pick-up at the Farm Bureau office, 1905-C U.S. Route 150 west of Danville, on Thursday, December 9. For pricing and ordering information, download an order form from our website at www.vcfb.info. Orders and payments must be in the Farm Bureau office by Thursday, November 19.
For more information contact the Vermilion County Farm Bureau at 217-442-8713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.