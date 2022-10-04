Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation announced that Corteva Agriscience donated $3,000 toward the foundation’s ongoing agricultural education efforts as part of their company sponsorship program.
“This donation will provide funds to help ensure our Ag in the Classroom program continues to reach out to students across Vermilion County,” said Foundation Executive Director Kerry Wienke. “The funds will also allow us to offer farm safety exhibits and demonstrations at Danville Area Community College as well as the 4-H Fair.”
The Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation’s mission is to promote Vermilion County agriculture through education in our schools and communities.
Corteva makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the company and employees. Consideration for outreach grants is given to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work and that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide.
