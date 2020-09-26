It was 400 years ago this month that 102 passengers plus 35 crew members left England on the Mayflower and headed to the New World. Tens of thousands of people claim to be descendants of those travelers and have applied for membership in the Mayflower Society based on that lineage.
Now FamilySearch is one of the partners making the deceased generations of Mayflower Society applications available online. The records can be searched at https://tinyurl.com/y4rzer77. Fill in the name of an ancestor. Look for a match. If you find a match, click on the name to go to the authenticated genealogy chart that stretches back to your Mayflower ancestor. This project is ongoing so check the website frequently for updates. Also click on the links to a virtual tour of the Mayflower, or see the list of famous Mayflower descendants, and/or view the Mayflower passenger list. (It should be noted that researchers need to have a FamilySearch account to search its databases. It is free and easy to create.)
FamilySearch has another Mayflower website at https://tinyurl.com/y3fjmpd7 that has other Mayflower passenger facts. For example, who were the separatists (or “Pilgrims”)? and non-separatists (or “strangers”)?
The Genealogy’s Star blog at https://tinyurl.com/y42hy5oj provides a list of other resources (with links) pertaining to Mayflower research.
New tools for researchers
Newspaper Navigator is the new tool launched by the Library of Congress which allows researchers to search over 1.5 million images in American newspapers dated 1789 to 1963. “The user begins by entering a keyword that returns a selection of photos. Then the user can choose photos to search against, allowing the discovery of related images that were previously undetectable by search engines.” Read more, including step-by-step instructions, at http://tinyurl.com/y3ojjqmn . Also click on https://tinyurl.com/y22tddxd to view a Newspaper Navigator demo video and conduct a search.
Another new tool, the Presidential Library Explorer, enables researchers to search the digitized records in the National Archives’ 14 Presidential Libraries. Judy G. Russell, The Legal Genealogist, calls these materials “the most underutilized elements of the National Archives system” in her recent article at https://tinyurl.com/yyq4l8jp . The National Archives’ announcement of this new implement can be read at https://tinyurl.com/y558smmm and the website itself can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/yyn7stmq .
Now a researcher can navigate through links that separate the textual records, photographs, maps, electronic records, and video and audio materials. It is estimated that there are over 650 million total textual pages across all Presidential libraries.
For example, one of the “hidden gems” at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum is the collection of the Rose Wilder Papers which “reveal her important role as the editor of the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ books written by her mother, Laura Ingalls Wilder.” Also the Truman Library website includes the Truman genealogy as well as a letter from a farmer, Emmet T. Rogers, to President Truman “lamenting that he had become a non-producing farmer.”
