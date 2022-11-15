DANVILLE – One pet was killed in a house fire on Ferndale Avenue early Tuesday morning, and two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, according to Fire Chief Don McMasters.
Firefighters reported heavy fire to the structure when they arrived to the 3500 block of Ferndale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
McMasters said the house and one vehicle were considered total losses, estimated at approximately $80,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighter injuries were reported during this incident.
Units were also dispatched to the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street on Monday around 5:30 p.m. for an apartment fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke with blackened windows coming from a second story apartment.
Firefighters immediately deployed an extension ladder to the second floor apartment, broke a window and entered the apartment via the window to extinguish the fire and search for victims.
McMasters said the fire was extinguished quickly and no victims were found inside. The occupant was located already outside.
The apartment was heavily damaged but the rest of the complex had minimal damage, McMasters said, estimating about $30,000 in damages.
Occupants were moved to the main lobby for safety by Danville Fire Department and Danville Police Department until smoke was removed so they could return to their apartments.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined accidental.
