DANVILLE — A fire destroyed a Danville home early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 3:17 a.m., Danville Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire at 104 Illinois St. The first arriving crews were met with heavy fire emanating from the rear of the building, with fire extending through the roof, according to the fire department.
It was reported to fire crews that all occupants had evacuated from the home safely. Pets remained in the structure.
Using multiple hand lines, firefighters attacked the fire and brought the main body of fire under control in around 20-30 minutes. Firefighters also successfully removed two dogs and one cat from the residence. Fire crews remained on scene until 6:02 a.m.
Ameren was called to the scene to secure the gas and power utilities.
The fire occurred in a two-story wood frame home. When firefighters arrived on scene the home is a total loss. The fire was contained to the building and did not spread to any adjacent structures.
In all, five family members escaped from the home unharmed. There were no injuries from firefighters.
The fire was investigated by the Danville Fire Department. The cause of the fire was determined to be a space heater being used in the home. The home had no working smoke detectors.
The home and contents are considered to be a total loss.
American Red Cross was notified to assist the family with its needs.
