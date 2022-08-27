DANVILLE — A year after former Danville resident Jelani Day was last seen alive, his family still waits for answers regarding his death. They’re starting a foundation to support families of missing minorities.
Day’s family is presenting An All White Affair at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Bone Student Center Ballroom #3, 200 N. University St., Normal, on the Illinois State University campus. The first annual gala will celebrate the life and legacy of Jelani Day and the launch of the Jelani Day Foundation. The family is encouraging guests to wear their best white attire for the event.
According to the family about the event, which is a ticketed event, “this is not just a party or a family get-together even though that’s what we all have become since this has started. It’s a launch for Jelani and his legacy. This is Jelani’s event.”
According to the event information: “After one year since Jelani Day was last seen alive, the family of Jelani Day wishes your presence at the All White Affair to celebrate the life and legacy of Jelani Day. This special event will be filled with lots of food and dancing with the family of Jelani Day, community members, elected officials and special appearances. This evening, the family will also formally launch a nonprofit foundation in honor of Jelani Day.”
Donations will help further the mission of The Jelani Day Foundation.
To watch the event live and for more information, visit the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page.
Day is a graduate of Danville High School. His family still resides here.
“I’m so excited to be able to create something in his memory that will help others to not experience the things that we’ve had to endure and experience,” Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said in a video posted to Facebook. “I just want to be the vessel that helps keep his name out there. Until we find out what happened to him, we’re going to make sure that you remember him.”
The family already saw the Jelani Day Bill become law earlier this year. The bill amends the Missing Persons Identification Act to provide that a coroner or medical examiner with custody of human remains that are not identified within 72 hours of discovery shall promptly notify the FBI of the location of those remains and the failure to identify the remains.
Day, 25, was an Illinois State University graduate student who disappeared and was later found dead from drowning, according to the coroner’s report.
Day was last seen Aug. 24, 2021. His family in Danville and an ISU faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days. Day was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2021 after failing to return messages from a professor and family. His body was ultimately discovered on Sept. 4, 2021 in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois, and positively identified on Sept. 23, 2021.
Questions remain about how Day went into the Illinois River, where his body was found, about 60 miles north of Bloomington-Normal.
A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI has continued to investigate Jelani’s death.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the death of Day. The public can submit tips — even anonymously — via 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.
