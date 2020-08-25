HOOPESTON — Bob and Emily Brown love Hoopeston and dream of a thriving downtown to enhance the growth projected on the outskirts of the city.
“There are so many amazing things happening in Hoopeston right now,” Emily said. “From the work that the Lorraine Foundation is doing to help revitalize downtown to the economic growth on the outskirts of town, Hoopeston is making a lot of progress.”
The Brown family is definitely doing its share to revitalize Hoopeston’s downtown area.
SPORTS FANS
Emily said they used to travel all over the area, sometimes more than 200 miles away, to find collectible cards and other sports memorabilia to add to Bob’s collection. When sons, Nick and Ben, grew older, he shared his passion with them. It seemed only natural the building the couple bought on the corner of Bank and Main streets would favor sports, especially since Bob is an avid Cubs fan.
The couple’s first venture downtown, Bricks and Ivy Sports, opened on May 14, 2017, and has thrived, bringing people from miles, sometimes states, away to meet the sports figures hosted several times a year at the business.
One sports figure, former Cub Dexter Fowler, who was at the time playing for the Cardinals, brought 800 people to the downtown area. Other Cubs who came to Hoopeston were retired players Mark Grace and Andre Dawson, Mike Montgomery and Chris Coghlan from the 2016 World Series and Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.
WINE, COFFEE
Their next great adventure in downtown, thriving even through the pandemic, was the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe at 112 E. Main St., across the street and half a block down from Bricks and Ivy.
“I’ve spent a lot of time researching how to revitalize a downtown area,” Emily said. “The No. 1 thing that every downtown needs to bring it back to life is a coffee shop.”
However, her coffee roaster told her that coffee alone would not be successful, so Emily added wine and food to the menu.
“I’ve always wanted to have a place where the community could come to study, have meetings, get a great cup of coffee,” she said. “When the buildings came available on East Main Street, the dream began to take on a life of its own.”
The business opened March 8 and, shortly after, was closed due to the pandemic. Undaunted, the business, like many others in Hoopeston that were deemed essential, went to curb service. It was also the pickup place for lunches and homework for the school children until a site was set up at the high school.
When Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s five-point plan to reopen Illinois gave restaurants the go-ahead for outdoor seating, the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe had a patio and seating ready and open for business in less than a day. It does help when one member of the family partnership has his own construction business.
With Phase 4, the businesses could have customers inside again with masks and social distancing. The 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe has 14 full- and part-time employees.
The couple also started the Farmer’s Market this year to bring more people downtown, give farmers, artists and other talented crafts people a place to sell their items from 5-8 p.m. Fridays during the summer months.
“All proceeds from the registration fees of the market have been donated to the Lorraine Foundation,” she said.
FAMILY-RUN
Bob and Emily Brown were high school sweethearts, attending Hoopeston schools. After graduation, Bob attended Danville Area Community College and completed the carpenter’s apprenticeship program. He worked in construction until about 2007, when he started his own construction business, Built 2 Last Construction, doing commercial and residential construction with his son-in-law, Matt Stock.
Emily attended St. Mary-of-the-Woods College to earn a bachelor’s degree and later completed master’s degrees in both curriculum and administration. Before being hired at the Hoopeston Area School District 11 years ago, she owned and operated Small Wonders Preschool in Hoopeston.
Emily is now the curriculum director for the high school to “help align curriculum to ensure that it meets state standards,” organizes the school’s response intervention program, ensures students have access to online resources to support their learning, writes grants for the school and organizes professional development for the district.
“My favorite part of the job is working with teachers and administrators. We have the best teachers and principals,” Emily said. “They love their students and their work and their passion is infectious. The staff at Hoopeston Area are like a second family to me and I love my job.”
Their son Nick manages Bricks and Ivy full time and sometimes works at the coffee shop. Daughter Madeline married Matt Stock and just graduated with a master’s degree in education. She teaches high school English in the Hoopeston school district. Son Ben, a junior in high school, also works in the construction business with his dad and at the sports card shop when not attending school.
“All of our businesses are family run,” Emily said. “We would love to see more families take chances on downtown businesses. I can think of several businesses that would be great in the downtown.”
