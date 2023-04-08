Families throughout the area will be joining together for Easter egg hunts and services this weekend.
Rod Godley, pastor of Vermilion Heights Christian Church and also chaplain with the Danville Fire Department, said this has been an important week culminating with an Easter egg hunt at the church on Saturday and Easter services, including a sunrise service and breakfast in addition to regular service on Sunday.
He encouraged the public to attend worship somewhere.
Angie Dixon, secretary with Vermilion Heights Christian Church, said they have Easter for the children with an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. The church is located at 725 Oakwood Ave., Danville.
“It’s open to everybody, ages preschool to fifth grade,” Dixon said.
The Easter Bunny will be there, and there will be some drawings and giveaways.
Sunrise worship service is at 8 a.m. Sunday at the church. An Easter breakfast is at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Then they have their regular Easter worship service at 10 a.m.
Following the COVID-19 years, people have been coming back into church.
“It’s starting to build back up again,” Dixon said of the congregation numbers.
The church can see about 60 people on a Sunday.
On Easter Sunday, they could see upward of 100 people.
Godley said about his sermon, each year he looks at a different text.
“But it’s always going to focus on the Resurrection. That is really the heart of Easter and really what I tell our people, is Easter is our biggest festival, our biggest celebration, the biggest day of our whole year. If it weren’t for Easter then ... nothing else really matters,” Godley said.
Some parishioners will dress up a little more for Easter, but many will stay casual in their attire, Dixon and Godley said.
The church has Easter lilies where the congregation can purchase or donate a lily in memory of a family member. Parishioners can take the lilies home or leave them at the church to plant them there.
Dixon said the lilies and their breakfast are big activities. The breakfast allows them to fellowship between services on Sunday.
The church foyer also is decorated for families to take photos.
The church also had a Seder meal for Maundy Thursday.
Godley said that was kind of special and out of the ordinary.
Also in the community, Easter at the Arena will be Sunday at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. It’s in its 27th year.
The theme this year is “It all comes down to this.”
“We are looking forward to another great Easter at the Arena,” according to Second Church of Christ Lead Minister Greg Taylor.
Last year, they had 2,100 people in attendance, and they are hoping for more this year.
“We are once again doing baptisms and will once again split the message into two parts. I will share about the Resurrection and Kiley Garrison (Next Gen teaching minister) will share about the impact Jesus can have on each and every life,” according to Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.