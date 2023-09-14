DANVILLE — The Vermilion River Fall Festival returns for its 48th year at Ellsworth Park and features a Kids Day.
The festival with dozens of craft and other vendors will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Activities all three days also include: Brooks Farms, food trucks and baked goods, carnival games and bounce houses.
Friday and Saturday will have live music and a beer tent from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday only activities will include pony rides, farmer’s market, and Illiana Antique Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday will be Kids Day. It will include face painting, craft and reading tent by the Danville Public Library, balloon animals, Danville Fire Department with sprinkler and fire trucks and Joyful Bubbles.
City officials encourage the public to get in the fall spirit and visit the festival.
The festival is sponsored by the City of Danville, Robinson Chiropractic, Danville Area Visitors Bureau and McDonald’s.
No pets are allowed on the festival grounds.
Also Saturday, volunteers can work with Keep Vermilion County Beautiful for the annual Vermilion River Fall Festival Cleanup.
The event is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ellsworth Park.
RSVP to 217-304-7541.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing, shoes and bring gloves if able.
