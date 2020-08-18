DANVILLE — The transformation from the empty restaurant/union hall into a bright, cheery children’s ministry has been lengthy, strenuous and overwhelming.
But each time the volunteers with Fair Hope Children’s Ministry wondered how they were going to complete the task — the answer came swiftly.
“We’ve had amazing people step up and lend a helping hand,” said Paula Meece, a board member who’s on the inventory committee.
Several volunteers expressed their faith that this project would be successful.
Olivia Humphreys, secretary and building committee member, said, “Every time we needed something, God has provided.”
“We had the best contractor there is — G-O-D,” said Ken Merrill, building committee chairman and treasurer. “He was with us. When we needed money for the next step, it was there. If we needed someone with a certain talent, he would show up.”
The volunteers had only to supply the manpower, and God did the rest, he said.
Humphreys agreed, saying, “Every time we had a major need, God provided.”
The search for a new building began about seven years ago, Humpreys said. Committee members had looked at the old George’s Buffet, but dismissed it because the cost was too high and the building needed too much work, including a new roof.
The buffet opened in 1964 or ‘65, and closed in ‘90 or ’91; then it became a union hall for several years.
After looking at every empty building in town, the group decided a couple of years ago to look at George’s Buffet again.
At that point, owner Wes Burress with W&T Enterprises offered it to the ministry free, including the storage site next door. He also paid the property taxes.
“He did so much for us,” Humphreys said.
Fair Hope received the building at 1225 E. Voorhees in December 2018. But it had no electricity and heat, and there was a leaky roof.
In April 2019, the HVAC roof top units were removed so a new roof could be installed. The new roof was done in May.
There was a pause from May to July so storage items left in the building could be removed by the previous owner.
In July, an electrical panel was installed and the remaining storage items were removed. In August, demolition of the building’s interior began.
From September 2019 to this past April, the work included finishing the demolition, starting the remodeling, installing a new heating-air conditioning system and plumbing.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted all work from May through June.
At the end of June, volunteers returned to clean, remodel and stock, with work finished the first week of August. Work included scrubbing the floors, installing new tiles, putting in new cabinets and drywall, painting the walls, and putting up cute decorations to catch children’s eyes.
Besides Merrill, the men who did a lot of the heavy work included Bud Tellier, Larry Megenhardt, Greg Chrisman and Bruce Smith. LED lights were put in through an Ameren energy-efficient project.
When possible, the volunteers used existing materials.
Merrill estimated the cost for all of the work to renovate the building would be $325,000 to $350,000. He estimated the work done by volunteers was worth $250,000.
The actual finishing cost — not counting volunteer labor — for renovating the building was $158,000, which includes the roof, heating and air-conditioning, electrical and other expenses.
