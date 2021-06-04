DANVILLE — An accident on I-74 led to a chain-reaction involving five vehicles Wednesday and resulted in six people being transported to the hospital.
According to a press release issued by the Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that Joseph R. Cast, 42, of Fairmount, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 74 at milepost 216 at 9:41 p.m. Cast left the roadway and struck the concrete barrier of the bridge located at this location causing his black 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee to come to rest in the roadway.
Cast was struck by a silver 2006 Ford F-150, which caused the truck to lose its trailer and attached vehicle on the trailer.
The trailer became detached and struck silver 2013 Toyota Sienna as it was attempting to slow and avoid the accident.
A blue 2006 Ford Explorer was attempting to slow to avoid the accident as well and was struck by a black 2017 Dodge Durango. The Explorer then struck the detached trailer, causing the vehicle to overturn in the roadway before coming to rest on its driver’s side.
Six people involved, including Cast, were transported to an area hospital with injuries.
All eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for approximately two hours for the crash investigation.
Cast was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.
