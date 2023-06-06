Fair season kicks off this week with “Out of This World Fun” at the Vermilion County Fair.
One new event is the Beard Contest, and racing is back at the fair on a 1/10 scale with remote control dirt racing in front of the grandstand.
Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday is the Junior Miss and Queen Pageant, and the carnival.
The carnival opens again at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday has the goat weigh-in from 9-11 a.m., and starting at 6 p.m.: the carnival, Vermilion County Speedway 50 RC races and Open Goat Show.
On Friday, the Open Poultry Show is at 10 a.m.; 4-6 p.m. Swine Weigh-in; 5 p.m. Barnyard Tractor Pull; 5 p.m. Carnival opens; 6 p.m. Open Youth Horse Show; and 6:30 p.m. Pee Wee Swine Show.
Saturday: 10 a.m. Open Swine Show; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Baby Contest Registration ($5 entry fee); 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beard Contest Registration; 11 a.m. Open Beef Show; 12 p.m. Baby Contest; 12 p.m. Carnival opens; 1-3 p.m. Projects released; 2 p.m. Beard Contest and Mullet Contest; and 3 p.m. Demo Derby. There is an additional fee for the demolition derby.
The carnival closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The new carnival is with Brady Amusements.
The fair is located at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds, off U.S. 150 between Danville and Oakwood. Look for the electronic sign.
Vermilion County Board president Rick White said there is a $7 gate/admission fee with access to all rides at the same price.
“In addition to that, we contracted with a company to put up some bounce houses that normally this company would charge the public to use. We’ve paid that fee. All bounce houses are free to the public once they get on the grounds,” he said.
The gate fee also includes a petting zoo, Mary Alice Ag Activity Zone, comedy show, face painting, Thursday RC races, Friday tractor pull, parking and a chance to win a bicycle.
White said when you pay the $7 arm band, it has a number on it, entering you in a bike drawing every night.
White said Mike Pollitt with Germantown Raceway remote control racetrack will be putting on a show from the grandstands Thursday night.
White said the fair has been a local, annual tradition since 1955-1956 at its current location. It originally was off Voorhees Street, with a horse racing track, where Fair Oaks public housing complex is.
Vermilion County Fair Board member Megan West says there are a number of reasons and benefits to attend the fair.
“For nearly 20 years, I’ve been a regular fairgoer at the Vermilion County Fair as a camper, 4-H’er, fair queen and now board member. I’ve always loved our fair and the opportunities it brings, not only for our community to come together, but to educate others on the importance of agriculture. Vermilion County is largely agricultural; 82 percent of our county is farmland and we are ranked high in Illinois crop production annually.”
She said despite this, there’s a large amount of people in the county who have little knowledge about agriculture as a whole.
“The Vermilion County Fair is the perfect opportunity to educate yourself or others about agriculture. I personally love bringing my animals to the fair and speaking to fairgoers about animal agriculture. I’ve had people come up to me as I’m shearing sheep and ask me a hundred questions because they’d never seen a sheep get a haircut before (some people even want to try it for themselves). We even have a pee-wee show where kids can come learn how to show pigs,” she said.
She adds, throughout the week there will be livestock shows, including the pee-wee swine show for kids, RC car race in the grandstands, barnyard tractor pull and demo derby.
“There’s so much planning, time and passion that our board pours into our fair to make it affordable, educational and enjoyable. They work throughout the year to not only plan the fair, but plan other events for our community, provide scholarships, book events at the fairgrounds, etc. and they do it all voluntarily,” West said.
The board asks the public to support your county fair.
“Enter some general projects in the open show, spend an evening in the grandstands, walk through the barns, ask questions and learn, or volunteer. Your county fair needs your love and support,” West said.
