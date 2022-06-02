DANVILLE — All buildings are down now with Phase 2 demolitions completed at Fair Oaks public housing complex in Danville.
Fourteen buildings were demolished containing 102 units.
The final building demolition was completed about a month ago.
Infrastructure now will be removed, some roadways and sidewalks, and housing authority officials are discussing plans for the future of the open spaces.
The board last week approved a $185,327 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking LLC for the Fair Oaks infrastructure removal project. It’s up to a 90-day contract.
The board already had approved relocation of security cameras at Fair Oaks at a cost of $31,814 with SEA Group, Inc. of Springfield.
Twenty-two buildings now remain at Fair Oaks, along East Fairchild Street in Danville, containing 167 housing units.
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said they are talking with residents about what could now go on the empty spaces. Some possible ideas include a spray ground, play area and other park-like amenities such as pavilions, grills and picnic tables.
There are no plans to demolish additional buildings at Fair Oaks.
Vinson said what remains is a manageable number for the property manager and maintenance.
Housing authority officials will be looking at unit modernization of the remaining buildings, including new facades. That will be a big project completed in phases, Vinson said.
In other business, the Vermilion Housing Authority board last week approved a $152,000 demolition contract with Shafer Excavating of Pontoon Beach, Ill. for demolition of Ramey Court in Georgetown.
The Ramey Court demolition project consists of 13 buildings with 26 units. It also is a 90-day contract.
Asbestos removal has been completed at a cost of $141,000 by M&O Environmental Co. of Peoria.
With regard to other projects, the housing authority was not awarded tax credits for Hoopeston’s Parkview Court rebuild project.
Vinson said they are conducting environmental and physical needs assessments to help make long-term decisions on the property.
The tax credits applied for were to tear down the housing units and rebuild on site.
“We are proposing demolishing all of the 25 duplex buildings (50 units) that currently exist at Parkview Court and removing all associated surface infrastructure. Once the site is ready, we will begin construction of 30 residential units, in a mix of duplexes and townhomes,” Vinson previously stated if tax credits were awarded.
The total project cost was estimated at $10 million.
