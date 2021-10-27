DANVILLE — A Facebook Live Event documentary, to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Dick VanDyke show, will show on October 30, 2021, at 8 p.m.
Go to https:www.facebook.com/groups/1949701288523449/events to view the program.
The live event will begin with some brief opening remarks before the full length documentary.
During the documentary, viewers will be able to submit comments and questions. At the conclusion of the viewing, a short Q&A session will be held to answer any questions submitted.
Content will include brand new interview footage as well as archived interview material - most of which has never been seen or heard previously. There is also a one-of-a-kind special tribute to Dick Van Dyke.
