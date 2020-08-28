Fall Gardening with Horticulture Educator, Erin Harper
DANVILLE — Do you have a vegetable garden and are sorry to see the end the season coming? Maybe the opposite is true, and you are ready to rip everything out and be done until next year?
The University of Illinois Extension has a program that fits both these scenarios. Join Local Foods and Small Farms Educator Erin Harper for a live webinar on Fall Gardening.
Now is the perfect time to learn what to plant for fall. Those fresh veggies you have been enjoying all summer don’t need to stop in September. Some vegetables will continue to grow even after a frost if you provide season extenders. Crops like garlic don't need protection and are best planted in the fall. Maybe you think this sounds like too much work and want a clean slate? You may want to consider a cover crop to improve your soil and cut down on weeds.
Fall Gardening with Erin Harper will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. as a live webinar using your computer, tablet, smart phone or participants can call in by phone. Erin has a wealth of knowledge to share on what vegetables you can plant in the fall, ways to extend the season along with cover crops if you and your soil need a break. There is no charge to attend this presentation, however, attendees must register to receive handouts and an invitation to join the online webinar. Register with University of IL Extension https://go.illinois.edu/FallGardening or by calling the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call the Extension Office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
