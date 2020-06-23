CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois Extension helps individuals, families, farmers, businesses, and communities solve local problems through an expanded list of online webinars and trainings. These are offered by Illinois Extension professionals unless otherwise noted.
Go to this site for registration information: https://Go.illinois.edu/freewebinars
BUSINESS, LOCAL GOVERNMENT
• Today, 11 a.m.: Coronavirus and Insurance Coverage
The financial impact of COVID-19 has businesses looking at their insurance coverage, and many are discovering that the coverage they purchased may not be what they need. Understanding what type of insurance coverage you have and what you may need is essential. Assess your risks and review the types of commercial insurance products available, including what they cover, what they do not cover, and why. University of Illinois Gies College of Business
PERSONAL FINANCES
• Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Let’s Talk Money: Best Debt Repayment Strategies
Repaying debt is challenging in the best of situations, and today’s economic situation makes it more difficult. Learn tried and true strategies for prioritizing debt repayment and paying it down effectively. Explore options for student loan repayment, too.
FOOD NUTRITION, SAFETY
• Today, noon: Decoding Diets: Keto, Gluten-free, and Fasting
Have you ever felt overwhelmed by all the different diets you saw on the internet? Have you wondered if you should try the diet that your friend just started? Come learn about the gluten-free diet, ketogenic diet, and intermittent fasting, and gain the tools to decide whether those diets are for you.
• Wednesday, 1 p.m.: Drying Foods at Home: Fill Your Pantry
Dried foods make tasty, compact snacks. From jerky to dried fruit, dehydrating at home is easy to do. In this webinar, learn about up-to-date drying methods and equipment, ways to test for sufficient drying, and ways to use dried foods in recipes.
• July 1, 1 p.m.: Making Jams & Jellies at Home: Fill Your Pantry
Make a sweet spread, such as jams and jellies, at home with your favorite berries and other fruits. Though sweet spreads are a popular home canned item, it is important to follow up-to-date canning processes and use appropriate equipment. Join in this webinar to learn step-by-step how to can jams and jellies at home, as well as troubleshooting challenges that may arise, such as unset jellies.
FAMILY HEALTH, SAFETY
• June 30, noon: Menopause: Strategies to Improve Wellness During Midlife Webinar
Do you know why people go through menopause and what can happen during this transition? What about ways to improve your health during this period of your life? Come learn about menopause: what it is, why we go through it, what symptoms arise, and what makes those symptoms worse. You’ll also have the chance to learn about research-backed strategies to improve your health and wellness during this critical time of your life.
YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
• Today, 1 p.m.: Teacher Tuesdays: STEM Career Exploration
The session will feature a panel discussion of educators from Central Illinois who have participated in past Extension STEM programming. Participants can learn ways these teachers have incorporated career exploration into their classrooms and how they find resources within the community.
• Thursday, 1 p.m.: Engaging Youth in Emergency Preparedness during COVID-19
Ready in the Middle is designed around a comprehensive Home Hazard Hunt, in which youth participants enlist the assistance of parents/guardians to identify risks and hazards in and around the home and to develop/discuss mitigation strategies to prevent these risks and hazards as well as to prepare for emergencies.
• June 30, 1 p.m.: Teacher Tuesdays: Science Inquiry
Participants will explore different levels of inquiry in the classroom. The session will also feature practical tools and resources that can help teachers begin to incorporate more inquiry-based education into their science lessons.
COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE
• Wednesday, 3 p.m.: Are Nematodes Stealing Your Yield?
Is your yield disappearing suspiciously? You might have a nematode problem. Chelsea Harbach, University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator, and Diane Plewa, U of I Plant Clinic, walk through the process of taking a field sample and how the sample is examined at the Illinois Plant Clinic.
HOME GARDENS
• Tonight, 7 p.m.: Garden Chat: Online Q&A with Shane Cultra
If you’ve ever wanted access to your own gardening expert, now is your chance to benefit from the expertise of Country Arbors Nursery Manager Shane Cultra.
• Thursday, 1 p.m.: Proactive Plant Care Webinar
As the days get longer and wetter, gardens come alive but so do many other organisms. Join Horticulture Educator Austin Little as he discusses common garden pests and diseases through a proactive plant care webinar. Little will examine the most common pests and diseases that afflict annuals and perennials in the garden. He will explore the practice of integrated pest management, a proactive approach to managing pests and diseases in the home landscape.
• Friday, 10 a.m.: No-Till Gardening in Small Acreage
No-till farming is a sustainable form of agriculture for soil conservation and structure. The land is prepared for farming without mechanically disturbing the soil. By adopting a no-till system, there are countless benefits to the land, the environment, and the farmer. And no-till farming contributes to less global warming! No-till does not have to be only a large farm or field crop operation. No-till practices can be used in small acreage gardens or in raised beds for production of specialty crops. This presentation will discuss the benefits, process, and challenge of no-till gardening.
ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT
• Thursday, 1 p.m.: All About Clouds: Everyday Environment
See various types of clouds, including unique clouds only seen in a few locations and what weather is expected with each variety. Small changes in habits can have a positive impact on the environment. From lawn care, native plants, and managing home waste, to understanding animal behavior and atmospheric optics, there is never a shortage of new things to learn about your everyday environment.
• Friday, 1 p.m.: Green Infrastructure Webinar Series: Permeable Pavement
Permeable pavers are a valuable component of healthy and environmentally sustainable built environments. Discover the different kinds of permeable pavers and how they fit into the larger practice of green infrastructure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.