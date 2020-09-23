OAKWOOD — Halloween events next month may be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the second year for the Darkhorse Theatre Company’s “Evil Dead: The Musical” will be happening.
Show dates are 7 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the pavilion shelter in Kickapoo State Park.
Tickets are $30 for splash zone and $20 for normal seating. Message the Darkhorse Facebook page to reserve seats, or walk-up seats could be available the night of performances if not sold out.
“Evil Dead: The Musical” is a cult classic romp of pop culture against evil spirts bent on destroying the world.
“It takes from all three Evil Dead movies into one fun, campy, hilarious show,” said Barbara Whaling, director and Darkhorse president.
She said since the production is outside, they’re able to do it again this year. Whaling also directed the musical last year.
“It was fun,” she said.
Last year, they could seat around 75 people.
With the pandemic and regulations, they are limited to 50 seats.
Those in the splash zone will splattered, and get a free t-shirt.
“We have been rehearsing in masks and taking all the precautions,” Whaling said.
This year’s cast has some new people and also several returning from last year, with some in different roles.
The cast includes: Richard Lee Bridgman as Ash, Mandy McCool as Cheryl, Jerry Strain as Scotty, Kelli Carlton as Linda, Teri Sturdyvin as Shelly, Evian Meneses-Sanchez as Annie, Jaren West as Ed and Aaron Martin as Jake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.