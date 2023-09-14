DANVILLE — STEP Recovery Center announced its first “End The Stigma” event which is planned to be an annual event.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at STEP Recovery Center, 2500 Georgetown Road, Danville.
There will be music, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items, food and information tables.
Fifth Street Renaissance, a nonprofit organization from Springfield, will be conducting free health screenings and have condoms, COVID-19 home test kits, face masks, hand sanitizer, Fentanyl test strips, nasal Narcan distribution and blood pressure checks.
Local resource tables also will be presented displaying services provided in Vermilion County.
There will be live testimonies from those in recovery, and city officials to share statistics from the area and have a community forum discussion.
The “End The Stigma” event is to help dispel prejudices and change current language that defines addiction and how it’s tied to mental illness.
All proceeds will go toward funding the recovery center’s Georgetown Road location for recovery-related operations such as meetings, functions, workshops, training, counseling and a wide variety of social services it provides.
The event is paid for in whole or in part by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.
For more information, contact Wendy Lambert at 217-597-9653.
