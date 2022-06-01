Event set to address community violence

DANVILLE— Danville’s Violence Prevention Task Force is hosting “Community Day 2022” in Garfield Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All community members are welcome.
The Danville NAACP, the Boys & Girls Club of Danville, the Three Kings of Peace, the Healthcare Navigators and the Survivor Resource Center are co-sponsoring the free event. Attendees will be treated to a barbecue lunch. Children will be welcome to participate in games and win prizes. All attendees will receive T-shirts to commemorate the event.
The focus of Community Day will be to stamp out violence in Danville and Vermilion County. A number of guest dignitaries will address the crowd. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs so they can spread out on the park lawn.
“We can’t just sit back and just hope for an end to all of this shooting and all this domestic violence,” said Danville Branch NAACP President Edward Butler. “We need to take action by coming together as people—united in our commitment to stop the tragic loss of the lives of our friends and neighbors and young people.”
Along with violence, Community Day will also address the devastating loss of lives caused by COVID-19. The NAACP-led Health Navigator Program of Vermilion County will provide nursing practitioners to offer free Covid testing and access to vaccinations. Also on hand will be the Wellness Truck.
For more information about Community Day or the Health Navigator Program, call 224-661-0931.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball Street in Danville, IL 61832, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.