DANVILLE – Twenty-five girls who are seniors from several area high schools shined Friday afternoon as they wore their formal finery at a special event at Liberty Estates.
Although it wasn’t exactly the same as the prom these girls dreamed of, it was a date nonetheless – complete with gorgeous gowns, fresh flower corsages, professional photography and champagne glasses filled with sparkling cider.
Amy Thompson, director of marketing at Liberty Estates, hatched the idea earlier this week for the unique event.
Thompson, who helps others resell their formalwear and has been involved with local and state pageants for years, said she had been hearing from senior girls who already had bought their prom dress months ago but now had nowhere to wear it since most area high school proms have been canceled or postponed due to the COVD-19 restrictions.
“They’re pretty much assuming there won’t be a prom,” she said.
Thompson decided to put the word out Wednesday morning on Facebook to see if there was any interest from local girls who wanted to show off their prom dress for the 88 residents living at Liberty Estates.
To Thompson’s surprise, 25 girls responded in less than an hour.
“I did a Facebook post, but I had to take it down because of all the responses I got to it,” she said. “My phone and messages were going crazy.”
Within hours, Thompson had lined up local businesses to donate flowers to decorate the Liberty Estates gazebo, arm and wrist corsages for the girls, professional photography services, and DJ Mario Estrada who was going to announce the names of the participants and their school.
Some of the high schools that were represented at Friday’s event included Oakwood, Schlarman and Westville, as well as Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion in Indiana.
The event was confined to the gazebo and the outdoor concrete areas at Liberty Estates so that the girls would not have to walk in the grass and worry about their dresses getting dirty.
To maintain social distancing, Liberty Estates residents viewed the prom event from their window.
Oakwood senior Aubrey Wells was one of the lucky ones who hadn’t bought her prom dress yet, but still she wanted to a be a part of Liberty Estates’ event, so she borrowed a dress from a friend.
“As soon as I heard about this, I wanted to go and spread joy,” she said. “I thought it was a great idea. It gives us a chance to show off our dress.”
Aubrey said she was still holding out hope that Oakwood would have prom later in the summer.
“All of the senior parents are trying hard to keep it open and maybe have prom in July or the beginning of August,” she said.
Emma Bogen and her boyfriend Marcus Blurton, both Schlarman Academy seniors, attended Friday’s event as a couple, just as they would have if Schlarman had its prom. Emma wore a white ball gown embroidered with flowers and vines, while Marcus wore a suit.
“I’ve already had my dress since February,” she said. “We got an email about two weeks ago saying that prom has been postponed indefinitely.”
Allison Farnsworth, a senior at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, said she bought her dress in January in preparation for the school’s prom that was scheduled to take place last weekend.
“They talked about postponing prom at first, but then they canceled it altogether,” she said. “I’m pretty upset about it.”
But the event at Liberty Estates, where she works part-time, gave Allison a chance to wear her iridescent dress.
“Honestly, the best part of this event is having a reason to wear my dress,” she said.
