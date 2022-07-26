DANVILLE — A family/community engagement event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Hope Center will feature the work aimed at improving the social-emotional learning (SEL) in Danville schools and the community.
Families, community, school district leaders and the public are invited to attend this event.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will speak.
The event will showcase student performance (songs, performances) as well as a photo-voice exhibition. Youth were asked to take photos that represent their identity/belonging.
Refreshments will be provided.
The project, funded by a Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) program grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA), is headed by Kevin Tan, an assistant professor in the University of Illinois School of Social Work, and the Danville School District.
Tan says that understanding the social and emotional health of students will help address violence in the Danville community.
It is “striking at the root of the issue, which is really about how young people manage and cope with their own emotions to really understand who they are,” Tan said.
The Hope Center is located in the Fair Oaks housing complex at 1607 Clyman Lane in Danville.
